Tributes Pour in for “Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton

John Singleton’s fans and colleagues are in mourning.

The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for directing “Boyz N the Hood” and “Poetic Justice,” died Monday. And a family rep said that the filmmaker died after he was taken off life support following complications from a stroke.

Now, fans all over the world are mourning him.

