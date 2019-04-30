Tributes Pour in for “Boyz N the Hood” Director John Singleton

John Singleton’s fans and colleagues are in mourning.

The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker best known for directing “Boyz N the Hood” and “Poetic Justice,” died Monday. And a family rep said that the filmmaker died after he was taken off life support following complications from a stroke.

Now, fans all over the world are mourning him.

See some of the tweets below:

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

Rest in Paradise JOHN SINGLETON aka LEGEND!!! 🙏🏾👑💯 https://t.co/vm9po0PsjC — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 30, 2019

Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a — COMMON (@common) April 29, 2019

This is heartbreaking. What John Singleton did for the film canon, what he represents for Black America and what he meant to young filmmakers who came after him can't be overstated. He's a genius and a trailblazer who we won't soon forget.https://t.co/mLe4MKaeaJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 29, 2019

Light & Love to our beloved brotha John Singleton. Blessings to the family and loved ones. Your visions will continue to live on. #BlessYou 🙏🏾#JohnSingleton 👑 pic.twitter.com/Y8LcCXfWWb — Larenz Tate (@LarenzTate) April 30, 2019

John Singleton was offered $100,000 to walk on Boyz N The Hood (1991). They wanted an experienced director but responded, "I’m doing this movie. This is the movie I was born to make". The film made more money per screen than Terminator 2 and received a 20 minute ovation at Cannes pic.twitter.com/IpsYecIdfM — Reconsidering Cinema (@coenesqued) April 29, 2019