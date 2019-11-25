Tributes pour in as Atiku turns 73

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) in the 2019 General Election, clocks 73 years old today.

As the former vice-president celebrates yet another year on earth, the tributes have been pouring in from his many contemporaries and followers.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated the former Vice-President, describing him as “a man of strong convictions”.

He said Atiku’s drive and tenacity to lead the country will one day materialise, while also lauding his outstanding contributions to job creation through his numerous investments.

He also lauded Atiku, Wazirin Adamawa, for his dexterity, sagacity and courage in pursuing his dream of leading the country in spite of several hurdles.

“That our democracy is firmly rooted today, is because you fought anti-democratic forces that tried to undermine our democracy at some point in our democratic journey.

“Over the years, you have continued to provide and offer leadership at various strata of the society.

“I urge you to continue to serve Nigeria well without relenting because one day your quest to lead this nation will become a reality.

“One of the major challenges we are facing as a nation is lack of jobs for our teeming graduates and I must thank you specifically for the numerous job opportunities you provided.

“This will continue to provide for our people to utilise their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood.

“Over the years, you maintained a large, devoted and loyal followership and bestrode Nigeria’s political scene like a colossus due to your famed generosity and large-heartedness.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I write to congratulate you on the occasion of your 73rd birth anniversary.

“In the past 73 years, your family and political and business associates have cause to be grateful to God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfilment,” the governor said.

His running-mate in the 2019 election, Peter Obi, also joined in the tributes, taking to Twitter to wish his friend “strength and long life”

“A very happy birthday to a great leader and friend, @atiku. You remain a beacon for selflessness and service. As you grow in age, so shall your strength. With best wishes, -PO.” The former Anambra State governor wrote.

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, described Atiku as a man with “passion for Nigeria”.

“Happy birthday to the best President Nigeria will yet have, God willing. I know you won’t celebrate due to the death of your loyal friend, (may God have mercy on him), but I will celebrate you HE @Atiku

A man who loves Nigeria with a passion!”