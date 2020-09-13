Tributes pour in as Amaechi buries elder brother

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Sept. 12, buried his elder brother, Charles Amaechi, in his country home Ubima, Rivers State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Amaechi said the death left a huge family responsibility on him as it would be difficult to combine both family and official responsibilities.

The former governor of Rivers State made the remark during a church service organised for the deceased at the St. Theresa Catholic Church, Ubima

“He has left us with a huge responsibility that I never imagined would be so soon to confront and a challenge that I lack the capacity to discharge.

“Chikamkpa, Lemchi, Obinna, Judith and I will find it difficult to come to terms with his death. We can only pray that Dede rests in the bosom of the Lord.

“Dede, as he was widely known, was generous to a fault. Dede was a name given to him by me in reverence to his ubiquitous care and fatherly role in our lives.

“He was everything to everybody and was full of life, he related with both the young and the old and got all his children educated.

“He protected all of us from the vagaries of the Nigerian society.

“He contributed to the payment of my school fees and ensured that we were not fatherless at the death of our father as he assumed the responsibilities of the family.

“He made my younger siblings complete their education and got them engaged in their different spheres of responsibilities,” Amaechi said.

Plateau state Gov. Simon Lalong, who represented both the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), hailed the late Charles Amaechi lived a good life worthy of emulation.

In her condolence message, Minister of State, Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, said the deceased lived a worthy life bequeathed with legacies for which he would be fondly remembered.

