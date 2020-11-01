Tributes Continue to Pour in for Late Legendary Actor, Sean Connery

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Tributes Continue to Pour in for Late Legendary Actor, Sean Connery

Stars and production companies continue to take to social media to celebrate the late Sean Connery, the star who won an Academy Award and portrayed James Bond seven times.

Per THR, the actor died on Saturday at the age of 90.

James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement:

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

See what other people are saying about him:

,

Related Posts

Jodie Turner-Smith to Play Anne Boleyn in a New Series

November 1, 2020

James Bond star, Sean Connery, dies aged 90

October 31, 2020

Uche Jombo Shades the Heck Out of Desmond Elliot Over Social Media Comments

October 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply