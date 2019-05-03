Tribeca 2019 Award Winners: “Burning Cane” Shines

The winners of the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival have been announced.

According to THR, “Burning Cane” won the founders award for the best narrative feature in the U.S. The story, directed by Phillip Youmans, is set amid the cane fields of rural Louisiana where a deeply religious mother struggling to reconcile her beliefs with the love she has for her troubled son.

The film stars Wendell Pierce, who also took home the best actor honours, and was Youmans recognised for the film’s cinematography.

Also, Youmans turned out to be the youngest director to have a feature at Tribeca, and he is also the first African-American to win this award.

Youmans wrote, directed and shot the film at the age of 17.

