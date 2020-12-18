‘Trial of the Chicago 7′ Cast to be Honoured at Gotham Awards’

The Gotham Independent Film Awards reportedly will honoured the cast of Aaron Sorkin’s Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago 7 with its first ever ensemble tribute.

The film is based on the true story of the anti-Vietnam War protesters who were charged for the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. It stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg and Ben Shenkman.

About the decision to honour the cast, Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of IFP, which presents the Gotham Awards, said in a statement, per THR:

“For our 30th Anniversary, we are proud to introduce a new tribute honor, recognizing excellence in an ensemble cast. Starting this year and in the years to come, we look to celebrate a film that demonstrates the collaborative nature of a group performance and the effect that it has in elevating each individual, and the overall story. Each cast member of The Trial of the Chicago 7 delivers an intricate and powerful performance, and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cumulative achievement.”

We can’t wait!

