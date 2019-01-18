Trial of Offa Robbery Suspects Adjourned

The State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has adjourned the trial of five suspects accused of robbing some banks and killing several people in Offa last year.

Justice Halimah Salman adjourned the case on Friday after the new prosecutor pleaded with the court to give him more time to properly study the case.

Professor Wahab Egbewole told the court that he was ready to present four police officers as witnesses, but he was given fiat to proceed with the case by the Attorney General of the State on Thursday.

The defence counsel, Mr Mathias Emeribe, did not object to the adjournment, and Justice Salman thereafter adjourned the case till January 25 and stated that she reluctantly took the decision.

The suspects were alleged to be among the armed men who unleashed mayhem on a banking district in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State in April 2018.