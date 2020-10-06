Trey Songz Reveals He has Contracted Covid-19

Trey Songz is the latest celebrity to test positive for Covid-19.

The singer revealed his current health status on his Instagram page stating that he’s had periodic tests done in the past and this time, the result came out positive.

Trey Songz shared that his grandfather who passed away earlier this year likely died from the deadly virus, hence, he will be taking his diagnosis very seriously.

The father of one stated that he will be quarantining at home and following all the health and safety guidelines until he sees a negative result.

Finally, Songz urged folks to take the pandemic seriously and not be like the US president. He thanked fans and well wishers in anticipation for their support.

