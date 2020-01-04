Trey Songz Faces $10 Million Lawsuit for Alleged Sexual Assault

The Blast has obtained a document that says Trey Songz is looking at a multi-million dollar lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Per documents, the singer whose real name is Tremaine Neverson is being sued by an unnamed Georgia woman for an incident that allegedly took place on Jan. 1, 2018.

The document noted that the singer reportedly invited the woman to Miami’s E11even night club after celebrating New Year’s Eve at Diddy’s house. It was in his VIP section at E11even where the assault is said to have taken place.

It said:

“[Songz] sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into Jane Doe’s vagina without her consent or permission.”

The victim further claimed that she was not the only woman subjected to assault, that another woman confided in her that Songz put his hands down her pants as well. The second victim told the unnamed woman that Songz forcefully touched her butt without consent.

“Neverson intentionally created an offer of bodily injury to Plaintiff by force under circumstances that created a well-founded fear of imminent peril in Plaintiff and Neverson had the present ability to effectuate his attempts to produce bodily injury towards Plaintiff when he reached under her skirt and attempted to insert his fingers into her vagina.”

Now, the first woman is seeking more than $10 million from the artist. These damages are the result of the assault and battery as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.