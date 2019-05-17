trey songz

Trey Songz Confirms the Arrival of His Newborn Son, Noah

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Trey Songz Confirms the Arrival of His Newborn Son, Noah

Congratulations to Trey Songz!

The singer took to his Instagram moments ago to share the first photo of his son, Noah, with a caption in which he talked about being blessed and overjoyed. “My son Noah,” he wrote, “We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.”

Although Trey did not confirm the identity of Noah’s mother, many people are already speculating that she could be Brittney Jones, who claimed, and later denied, that she was pregnant with the singer’s child.

See the full story here.

Well, Trey’s son is here and fans are super glad for him.

Related Posts

Here’s Why The Game Has Stopped Posting Daily Nipsey Hussle Tributes

May 17, 2019

Drake Drags Troll Who Accused Him of Undergoing Surgery to Get ‘Fake Abs’

May 17, 2019

Naira Marley Slammed With Fraud Charges, Faces 7 Years in Prison

May 16, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *