Trey Songz Confirms the Arrival of His Newborn Son, Noah

Congratulations to Trey Songz!

The singer took to his Instagram moments ago to share the first photo of his son, Noah, with a caption in which he talked about being blessed and overjoyed. “My son Noah,” he wrote, “We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.”

Although Trey did not confirm the identity of Noah’s mother, many people are already speculating that she could be Brittney Jones, who claimed, and later denied, that she was pregnant with the singer’s child.

See the full story here.

Well, Trey’s son is here and fans are super glad for him.