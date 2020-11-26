Trevor Noah Will Host 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor has been as the emcee of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, marking his first time to host the prestigious event.

Per Deadline, the awards ceremony will be broadcasted live on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 on the CBS Television Network and CBS All Access.

Speaking about the deal, Noah said:

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammy’s have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona).”

And about why they chose him, Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said:

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration.” We can’t wait!

