Trevor Noah Speaks About US Presidential Election: “I’ve Already Thrown Up on Myself”

Everyone is biting their nails about the incoming results of the US Presidential election, and Trevor Noah has opened up on how uneasy he feels.

“I’ve already thrown up on myself and I’ve had time to clean it up,” Noah said while hosting a live election-night special Tuesday night, where he discussed the current race stats.

He continued, “Trump has started out strong because he’s looking good in North Carolina and he’s probably going to win Florida. He’s the ultimate Florida mascot.”

Wood Jr. who joined him on the show said he wasn’t shocked given Florida consists of “strange people in pickup trucks.”

Noah added that he was most disappointed to see rappers like Lil Pump (who Trump called Lil Pimp) and Lil Wayne supporting Trump: “A pump and a pimp are very different things. If your basement is flooded and a pimp shows up, that’s not going to end well.”

But after Eminem endorsed Biden for president, Wood Jr. joked: “Who would’ve thought in 2020 that the white rappers would be with Biden and the Black rappers would be with Trump?”

Later in the show, Don Cheadle joined Noah for a discussion. The actor said he describes himself as a “single issue Dem voter.” When asked what that issue is, the actor star said “whoever can beat this Orange dude.”

Check out the rest of their chat here.

