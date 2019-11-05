Trevor Noah Set to Produce a Film 8-year-old Nigerian Chess Champion

Trevor Noah is set to bring the story of the 8-year-old Nigerian chess prodigy, Tani Adewumi, who rose to fame earlier in 2019 after winning the New York State chess championship.

Recall that Tani’ and his parents were accommodated in a New York homeless shelter at the time he chalked the magnificent feat. He had learned how to play chess only two years prior to the competition.

His story moved so many people, and now Trevor wants to produce the biopic about the boy.

According to Essence, Paramount Pictures have secured the rights to the project around the boy whose family relocated from Nigeria to the States as refugees. Plus, there is a three-part book set to be released by W Publishing in 2020 about the travails of the family that had to escape the violence of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

We can’t wait for these stories!