Trevor Noah Set to Produce a Film 8-year-old Nigerian Chess Champion

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Trevor Noah Set to Produce a Film 8-year-old Nigerian Chess Champion

Trevor Noah is set to bring the story of the 8-year-old Nigerian chess prodigy, Tani Adewumi, who rose to fame earlier in 2019 after winning the New York State chess championship.

Recall that Tani’ and his parents were accommodated in a New York homeless shelter at the time he chalked the magnificent feat. He had learned how to play chess only two years prior to the competition.

His story moved so many people, and now Trevor wants to produce the biopic about the boy.

According to Essence, Paramount Pictures have secured the rights to the project around the boy whose family relocated from Nigeria to the States as refugees. Plus, there is a three-part book set to be released by W Publishing in 2020 about the travails of the family that had to escape the violence of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

We can’t wait for these stories!

Related Posts

Amber Rose Shares Adorable New Photos of Her Son, Slash Electric

November 5, 2019

Irv Gotti Speaks About Alleged Affair With Ashanti: ‘She’s Not a Homewrecker’

November 5, 2019

El Chapo’s Wife Reportedly Could Join the Cast of VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’

November 5, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *