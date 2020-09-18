Trevor Noah Sells Los Angeles Mansion for a Whopping Sum of $21.7m

Trevor Noah has sold his famous Los Angeles mansion for a whopping $21.7m.

Noah had bought the house in 2019 for $20.5m. Timeslive reports that the “ultra-modern double storey mansion apparently sits on a 1.31-acre property with a breathtaking view of LA, ‘infinity pool, 500-gallon saltwater aquarium, home theatre and ultra-private VIP suite’.”

Now he has sold it and raked in almost one million dollars in profit. And Variety reports that the house was never available on the open market, and so it’s not clear what changes Trevor made to it before selling.

Before the move to LA, Noah had owned a pretty penthouse in New York, from where he’s been shooting The Daily Show. He reportedly bought the Manhattan penthouse for $11.49m. And according to The Wall Street Journal, the apartment has impressive views of Midtown and Downtown Manhattan from the master bedroom and terrace. The iconic Empire State Building is also visible from a “cast iron tub in the master bath”.

