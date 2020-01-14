Trevor Noah Drags All-Male Oscar Directing Nominations: “Where Was ‘Little Women’?”

Trevor Noah had some words for the committee behind yesterday’s Oscar nominations which snubbed Little Women and Greta Gerwig.

The Daily Show host picked up on a comment made by Rae while unveiling the category for best director: “Congratulations to those men,” Rae had said. (The nominees included The Irishman‘s Martin Scorsese, Joker‘s Todd Phillips, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Quentin Tarantino, 1917‘s Sam Mendes and Parasite‘s Bong Joon Ho.)

“Wow, Issa Rae, damn,” Noah said in response. “You know you’re in trouble when someone can throw shade by congratulating you.”

Noah then said he agreed with Rae’s comments, adding, “Those aren’t just all male directors, those are all very male movies. Like, if you take out Parasite, women probably have 10 minutes of dialogue in all the other films combined.”

He continued, “There’s no reason that women shouldn’t have bigger roles in these movies. Except for 1917, because women weren’t invented until the ’30s.”

Where was Little Women, Noah asked? “Because I loved the movie. And also the Oscar voters loved the movie, which is weird,” he said to loud applause. The host noted that Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the beloved novel was nominated for six awards (best picture, best adapted screenplay, best actress, best supporting actress, best costume design and best original score), but Gerwig wasn’t nominated as a director.

“How the hell does that happen? Two people were like, ‘Yeah, what an amazing movie.’ ‘Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?’ ‘Wow, that’s incredible,'” Noah said.

Noah congratulated Cynthia Erivo for receiving a best actress nom for Harriet, but noted that the role had her playing a slave: “Imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods. Huh? White people, you’re more than just that.”

The host capped off the segment by joking that the biggest snub for him was in the film editing category: “How are you not going to nominate the guy who edited the Jeffrey Epstein security tapes?” he asked.

Check out the video below:

TONIGHT: Congrats to “Little Women” for directing itself! pic.twitter.com/scD3kL9OCY — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 14, 2020