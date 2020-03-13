Trending Video: Wife ignores side chic, breaks bottle on husband’s head

A distraught South African woman went absolutely bonkers the moment she sees her husband with another woman in a bar.

In the video making the round on social media, the enraged woman gave a serious plot twist to the established narrative of married women going after the mistresses of their husbands instead of holding their partner responsible.

The scorned wife could be seen in the video attacking her husband with the last ounce of energy in her upon sighting him with his bae.

To put it simply, she would have killed him save for the intervention of those around.

Watch the clip below as shared by Twitter user @MO40T:

