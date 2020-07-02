Trending Video: White Police Officer caught on camera punching black woman

With racial tensions on the rise in the U.S., a white police officer has landed in hot water after he was filmed punching a Black woman at Miami International Airport.

On Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, the white Police officer for the Miami-Dade Police Department, Antonio Rodriguez, was filmed on another officer’s bodycam punching the black woman at the airport.

In the grainy video obtained by the Miami Herald, the black woman in a terminal facing two officers could be heard saying to one of the officers,

“You acting like you white when you really Black…what you want to do?”

With her face in the Police officers’ face, he punched her in the face while telling his colleagues, “She headbutted me,” and they rushed to handcuff her.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III reacting to the video said he was “shocked and angered” and has “immediately initiated an investigation.”

Check out the clip below…

