Trending Video: ‘They Depend on Guns, But Jehovah is With Me’ – Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye says those after him depend on guns but Jehovah is with him.

The senator representing Kogi West said this in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday as the police siege on his home continues.

Police officers numbering about 30 invaded the Abuja residence of the senator in a bid to arrest him on Friday, and they have not left Sangha Street, off Mississippi street, Maitama, where the lawmaker’s house is located.

Jimoh Moshood, force public relations officer, had said the police officers would not leave the senator’s house until he turned himself in following charges of culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

In the video, Melaye said: “The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord and his “anointed” but the “Lord shall laugh at them in his sour displeasure.

“Why do the heathen rage and the people imagine a vain thing. The rulers of Nigeria have set themselves against the Lord and his anointed but you know what the Lord shall laugh at them in his sour displeasure.

“They depend on chariot, horses, power, authority and guns. But I come to them in the name of Jehovah, the Lord God of hosts. I trust you. It is well, it is well, it is well.”

Watch the video below.

I trust the Lord God of host pic.twitter.com/IVZUqQ2bAg — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) January 2, 2019