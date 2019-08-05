Trending Video: The Moment Sowore was Arrested by DSS

Online medium, SaharaReporters, has released a CCTV footage of how Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 elections, was arrested.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed his Lagos residence in the middle of the night Saturday and whisked him up, before he was transferred to Abuja.

Sowore, founder of SaharaReporters, was arrested for spearheading a nationwide protest against bad governance tagged #RevolutionNow.

Commenting on his arrest, the DSS, through its spokesman, Peter Afunaya, said the agency went after Sowore because he crossed the “red line”.

See a clip of the incident shared online by SaharaReporters below…