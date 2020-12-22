Trending Video: ‘Soldiers used live bullets on #EndSARS protesters’ – Witness

In the wake of claims by the Nigerian military that they used blank bullets on #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki, a yet-to-be-identified man has debunked the claims.

The witness asserted that he’s one of the victims of the Lekki Tollgate Shooting of October 20 and has said that the bullets shot at protesters weren’t blank bullets.

Recall that the Nigerian military and presidency had claimed that it was only blank bullets that were fired at the #EndSARS protesters and that no one was killed.

In a new video released on Monday, December 21, the injured man has claimed that he is a victim and has also questioned the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed to explain how the so-called blank bullets caused him to be injured.

He said;

“Lai Mohammed, look at me oo, you said there was nobody shot at Lekki Tollgate, you said the army shot blank bullets, how can blank bullet break my leg??

“Look at my leg, I was a victim of Lekki Tollgate Shooting, is this blank bullet, how do blank bullet kill people. I witness almost six people dead on that day.”

See video below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

