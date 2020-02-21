Trending Video: Soldiers flog SARS officials who tried to raid Colonel’s property

A video which has gone viral on social media shows officers of the dreaded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) being flogged by men of the Nigeria Army for allegedly trying to raid a hotel.

The video shared on Twitter by a user identified as Isaac Jesumbo, @IJesumbo, has got the attention of Nigerians after SARS operatives reportedly tried to raid a yet-to-be-identified hotel owned by a colonel of the Nigeria army.

But the SARS officers pushed their luck as they were made to lie on the ground while the soldiers took turns in flogging them to a pulp.

A lot of Nigerians found solace as they took to the comments sections to chant ‘One-day bushmeat go catch hunter’ amongst other sayings.

See the clip shared on twitter below.

Retweet till everybody sees this😭😭 VIDEO: Millitary men gave SARs officials the beating of their lives after attempting to raid a hotel that belongs to a Colonel. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/R03CtvBAKD — Isaac Jesumbo (@IJesumbo) February 20, 2020