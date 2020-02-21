Trending Video: Soldiers flog SARS officials who tried to raid Colonel’s property

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Trending Video: Soldiers flog SARS officials who tried to raid Colonel’s property

A video which has gone viral on social media shows officers of the dreaded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) being flogged by men of the Nigeria Army for allegedly trying to raid a hotel.

The video shared on Twitter by a user identified as Isaac Jesumbo, @IJesumbo, has got the attention of Nigerians after SARS operatives reportedly tried to raid a yet-to-be-identified hotel owned by a colonel of the Nigeria army.

But the SARS officers pushed their luck as they were made to lie on the ground while the soldiers took turns in flogging them to a pulp.

A lot of Nigerians found solace as they took to the comments sections to chant ‘One-day bushmeat go catch hunter’ amongst other sayings.

See the clip shared on twitter below.

 

,

Related Posts

Outrage in Germany over Shisha bar bloodbath

February 21, 2020

4 nabbed after Plateau heist

February 21, 2020

Graphic: Woman cuts off husband’s tongue, nose in Imo

February 21, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *