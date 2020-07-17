Trending Video: Soldier reveals how he was shot by fellow soldier for killing too many Boko Haram terrorists

A former Nigerian sniper soldier has come out on a TV show to share a damning story of how he was betrayed by his fellow soldier during the war against Boko Haram.

According to the ex-soldier, he was shot by a colleague for killing too many of the terrorists.

He said: “I’m an ex-soldier, we were fighting Boko Haram, I’m a left-handed person, my parents thought I was dead, I was fighting, one of our soldiers shot me on my waist, they spoke in Hausa meaning that I killed Boko haram too much, they shot a woman and her daughter, I was trying to save her second child, I was running, they shot me.”

“I was barely breathing, it took the grace of God for me to survive, when asked by Sandra the host whether he was shot on purpose, he replied that he was shot on purpose. I don’t miss my target as a sniper, I’m one of the best snipers, I resigned because I don’t want to serve the country again, I resigned, I have evidence, if they shoot you you will die and they will gain. Nigeria army needs to be investigated.”

Watch the video below:

