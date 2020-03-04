Trending video: Policeman rejects bribe, warns driver against repeat

In a break from the norm, a policeman is in the news for the right reasons as he was caught on video angrily rejecting a bribe from a commercial driver and warning him against future gratification.

In the video trending on social media, the Ghanaian officer stopped the vehicle commonly known as ‘Mahama Camboo’ to make some checks.

He routinely asked for the license of the driver, which the driver gave out with an amount of money embedded in it.

It could be clearly spotted in the video that the police officer instantly became visibly angry when he saw the amount of money, for which he asked the driver to park and wait.

Within a short moment, he was back asking the driver why he would do such a thing. At this point, the driver started to apologize.

“Your money would not do anything for me, as I take more salary than you yourself. Are you aware how much I am paid a month?” the officer angrily asked the driver.

The footage appears to have been secretly recorded by a passenger who was probably trying to catch the officer in the act of bribery but was pleasantly surprised instead…as we all are.

Check out the clip below.