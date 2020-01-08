Trending Video: Pastor uses football to deliver members from demonic attack

The viral video of a pastor performing deliverance on some of his members has surfaced online.

While deliverance from demonic powers in African churches is commonplace, the chosen instrument of this deliverance is surprisingly a football.

In the video, members were made to come out and face the pastor in a one-on-one tackle, but the moment they got close to the cleric, they went under a kind of influence and they began to stagger until they fell. Some even hit the walls, unaware of their surroundings.

The video has garnered a whole lot of reaction on social media, with many users wondering the kind of Christianity practiced in Africa.

Messi and Ronaldo no do pass like this. Infact dem dey learn work. 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/TUSNAuVv6T — Turbo ⚡️ (@Retrogodammed) January 7, 2020