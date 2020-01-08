Trending Video: Pastor uses football to deliver members from demonic attack

The viral video of a pastor performing deliverance on some of his members has surfaced online.

While deliverance from demonic powers in African churches is commonplace, the chosen instrument of this deliverance is surprisingly a football.

In the video, members were made to come out and face the pastor in a one-on-one tackle, but the moment they got close to the cleric, they went under a kind of influence and they began to stagger until they fell. Some even hit the walls, unaware of their surroundings.

The video has garnered a whole lot of reaction on social media, with many users wondering the kind of Christianity practiced in Africa.

See the clip posted on Twitter below…

