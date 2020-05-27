Trending Video: Outrage as Police murder unarmed black man in Minneapolis

The US State of Minneapolis is engulfed in chaos as a black man who yelled “I cannot breathe” as a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with his knee died late on Monday.

This has triggered a furore from community members and leaders, leading to the officers’ termination.

In a shocking video of the incident, the police officer pinning down George Floyd, believed to be in his 40s, to the pavement with his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes.

Floyd was identified by prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who said he had been retained by the Floyd family.

Floyd can be heard saying in the video: “Please, please, I cannot breathe.”

The officer tells Floyd to “relax”.

Floyd responds: “I can’t breathe. Please, the knee in my neck.”

The officer continues to hold down Floyd with his knee for several minutes, with Floyd pleading and asking for water.

“My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can’t breathe,” Floyd cries out, while moaning and trying to cough.

Floyd eventually appears motionless under the officer’s knee.

Those who were watching the incident unfold can be heard begging police to move off Floyd.

“He’s not f****** moving,” an onlooker can be heard saying. “Get off of his f****** neck.”

It is not yet clear what happened before and after the video was taken.

The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, confirmed that the officers had been terminated, saying “this is the right decision for our city”.

Watch the clip below…

