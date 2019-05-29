Trending Video: Oshiomhole ‘Embarrassed’ at Buhari’s Inauguration

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got more than he bargained for at the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

A clueless Oshiomhole stood in between Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, and service chiefs at event, and he was dragged on the floor as a result.

A military officer quickly walked up to him, and after a short conversation, asked him to get to the back of the line.

Shoulders dropped, a dazed Oshiomhole relocated just as Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff, filled the space created by Oshiomhole’s exit.

He later could be spotted in between Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.

Watch the clip below.

Chaiii! Oshiomole asked to get out of line and go and take a back seat at Buhari's inauguration! What a disgrace! They set him up beautifully and it was symbolic.They have used him and now they want to humiliate him and dump him. I say it again,my old friend must watch his back! pic.twitter.com/efFB6kngDb — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 29, 2019