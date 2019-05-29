Trending Video: Oshiomhole ‘Embarrassed’ at Buhari’s Inauguration

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), got more than he bargained for at the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

A clueless Oshiomhole stood in between Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, and service chiefs at event, and he was dragged on the floor as a result.

A military officer quickly walked up to him, and after a short conversation, asked him to get to the back of the line.

Shoulders dropped, a dazed Oshiomhole relocated just as Abayomi Olonishakin, chief of defence staff, filled the space created by Oshiomhole’s exit.

He later could be spotted in between Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, and Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.

Watch the clip below.

