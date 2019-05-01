Trending Video: Nnamdi Kanu Mobbed in Germany

The self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was recently mobbed in Bavaria Munich, Germany.

Kanu was mobbed by a cheering crowd when he went for a meeting with supporters of the proscribed IPOB in Bavaria.

The enigmatic separatist leader shared the video on Twitter, adding that the Biafran dream remained alive.

“I thank the good people of #IPOB for the huge turnout yesterday in Bavaria Munich

Not minding the short notice, you proved your determination to restore #Biafra so that we can all return to our beloved homeland. Chukwu Okike Abiama bless you all.” he wrote.

I thank the good people of #IPOB for the huge turnout yesterday in Bavaria Munich 🇩🇪

Not minding the short notice, you proved your determination to restore #Biafra so that we can all return to our beloved homeland. Chukwu Okike Abiama bless you all. pic.twitter.com/73BjOy5Ffo — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 28, 2019

In his speech to Biafrans in Germany, Kanu urged them to keep hope alive as Nigeria will soon collapse, paving way for the actualisation of Biafra.

Kanu remains wanted in Nigeria after flouting his bail conditions in 2017.