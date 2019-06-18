Trending Video: Nigerian Student Develops App to help the Blind Identify Naira Notes

In a groundbreaking development, a Nigerian undergraduate student Habeeb Bombata has developed a mobile app that would greatly help the visually impaired once it’s completed.

Bombata, a final year Computer Science student at Bells University of Technology, Ota in Ogun State, is developing an App that would help the visually impaired identify Naira notes just by placing the note in front of their phone camera for scanning. The App is believed to be his final year project.

He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce the success he has recorded so far with the development of the app which he said would be available for iOS (Apple phones) and Android users.

Bombata shared a video demo of the App on Twitter with the caption:

“Excited to share the first prototype of my final year project .. An app to help visually impaired people recognize money. Yes it comes in android too.”

In another tweet in response to a Twitter user who asked if the App has voice function, Bombata responded

“Yes it does, Visually impaired people already use voice over. So as long as it shows on the screen the amount will be called out. I will make only the one with the highest probability show up later when I’m sure I’ve gotten it right.”

Responding to another question on whether the app could identify other currencies aside the naira, he wrote

“Just Nigerian Currency and only 50, 20, 10 & 5 but if you know someone that really needs it I could work on something and I was considering a companion smart watch app too for haptics feedback .. There so much room for improvement.“