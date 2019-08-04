Trending Video: Nigerian Cleaner, who Dances on the Job, Becomes Internet Sensation in Abu Dhabi

Nigerians are never too far away from headlines globally, and this time, it’s a street cleaner, Etinosa Lucky Aivinhenyor, who is the rave of the moment.

Working as a street cleaner in Abu Dhabi, Etinosa has become an internet sensation in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a video of him dancing in the middle of the street went viral on social media in the Arab nation.

Etinosa’s video, which was posted on Twitter by a man driving in his car, Afra Almarar, has since garnered over 371,000 views since it surfaced online.

With his earphones on, a wheelie bin in one hand and a garbage clip in the other, the cleaner was filmed dancing with impeccable rhythm across the road.

Along with the video was a photo caption from Afra, who wished the cleaner peace and happiness, and also Dh1 million for spreading positive vibes.

Gulf News reported that Etinosa was employed by the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre Tadweer.

He told Gulf News that he often busts a move while on the job because he is just happy to be living and working in the UAE.

“Back home in Nigeria it’s very difficult,” said the 26-year-old.

“My father died when I was three years old, so I had to work hard to support my family,” added Lucky, who is unmarried and the second youngest of eight children.

Check out the clip below…