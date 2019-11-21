Trending Video: Nasarawa Gov’s Wife struggles to read prepared speech

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Trending Video: Nasarawa Gov’s Wife struggles to read prepared speech

A video of the first lady of Nasarawa State, Salifat Sule, stuttering as she tried to read her prepared speech at a public event has gone viral on social media.

Salifat, who is the first wife of Governor Abdullahi Sule, was seen addressing a crowd at the event believed to be the flag-off of a health programme.

She stood behind a soapbox bearing the state emblem as she read her prepared speech.

The governor’s wife started reading her speech: “It is my pleasure to welcome everyone today.”

She repeated: “It is my pleasure to welcome everyone to this important occasion which is the flag-off of the second round ceremony.”

She continued stuttering as she read the speech.

See video below…

 

,

Related Posts

Fire razes Surulere Super Plaza [Photos]

November 21, 2019

Twerk a Storm! Bride, bridesmaids set wedding reception on fire [Video]

November 21, 2019

Final Year Student, Boyfriend killed by generator fumes

November 21, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *