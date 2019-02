The helicopter which conveyed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo from Abuja to Kabba in Kogi state crash-landed on Saturday.

Osinbajo and his crew survived the crash, which is the second air mishap to befall the vice-president in eight months.

He has since continued “Next Level” engagements in the north-central state, as he looks to woo voters to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

Here is a video of the vice-president’s helicopter after it crash-landed.