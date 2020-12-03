Trending Video: Moment Fugitive Ex-pension boss Maina is extradited from Niger

Fugitive ex-Pension Reform Task Team boss Abdulrasheed Maina is now in custody of the Nigeria Police Force following his extradition from Niger Republic.

The former PRTT chairman was arrested on Monday evening in Niger Republic by the operatives of Niger Republic intelligence service in collaboration with Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he absconded from the country.

Abdulradheed Maina who is facing a 12-count money laundering charge levelled against him and a company by the EFCC, jumped bailed and fled Nigeria before he was arrested.

See the moment he was returned to the country below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

