Trending Video: Moment Atiku Landed in Washington

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is currently in the United States.

This brings an end a 13-year absence from the US after his last visit in 2005 when he was the vice-president of Nigeria.

Atiku stayed away from America after the authorities began investigating a bribery scandal involving William Jefferson, former US congressman.

He was accused of demanding a bribe of $500,000 to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunication firms in Nigeria, an allegation he denied.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has severally taunted Atiku over his inability to visit the US, in apparent contrast to President Muhammadu Buhari.

But on Thursday, he was accompanied by Senate President Bukola Saraki who is the director-general of his campaign; Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP and some key members of the opposition party.

Watch a video of his arrival below:

The Wazirin Adamawa is scheduled to address the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group in the US.

Meanwhile, #AtikuInAmerica is already trending as Nigerians share their thoughts on the development just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

