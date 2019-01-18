Trending Video: Moment Atiku Landed in Washington

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is currently in the United States.

This brings an end a 13-year absence from the US after his last visit in 2005 when he was the vice-president of Nigeria.

Atiku stayed away from America after the authorities began investigating a bribery scandal involving William Jefferson, former US congressman.

He was accused of demanding a bribe of $500,000 to facilitate the award of contracts to two American telecommunication firms in Nigeria, an allegation he denied.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has severally taunted Atiku over his inability to visit the US, in apparent contrast to President Muhammadu Buhari.

But on Thursday, he was accompanied by Senate President Bukola Saraki who is the director-general of his campaign; Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP and some key members of the opposition party.

Watch a video of his arrival below:

The Wazirin Adamawa is scheduled to address the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying group in the US.

Meanwhile, #AtikuInAmerica is already trending as Nigerians share their thoughts on the development just weeks ahead of the presidential election.

With #AtikuInAmerica, let me give sad, naive Buharists new lying talking points: Atiku's America visit was engineered. His photos are photoshopped. His videos are doctored. His interactions with US govt officials & businesspeople are nursed. His non-arrest by FBI was babalawoed. — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) January 18, 2019

Since @atiku could enter America and punctured @OfficialAPCNg core issue against him, I think it's time for Pa. @MBuhari to also visit China to know the kind of technology used in Ganduje bribe-taking videos.#atikuinamerica — Oke Umurhohwo (@Stalyf) January 17, 2019

All your one-sided fencists are about to tweet how Atiku being in America doesn’t matter. 😭😭😭😭 WE WILL DRAG YOU SIR! #AtikuInUS #AtikuInAmerica — Ada Campbell 👑 (@Adacampbell) January 17, 2019

I don't know the kind of technology that was used but this is not US. #AtikuInAmerica https://t.co/8WGGk8Fopf — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 17, 2019

Apparently the US is worried about Buhari’s admin, I wonder what the rest of the world thinks.

Atiku is in US to discuss a way forward; consider this our first sensible representation in the US market since 2015.

The other visit was a lifeless one.#AtikuinAmerica #LGNWA — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) January 17, 2019

Interviewer: What do you think about #AtikuInAmerica Buhari: I don’t know the technology they used. — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) January 17, 2019