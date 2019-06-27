Trending Video: Mayhem in Eagles Camp as Kanu, Pinnick Visit

The Super Eagles of Nigeria became the first side to book a place in the knockout rounds of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Wednesday after edging Guinea 1-0.

Kenneth Omeruo’s 73rd minute header was enough to see the Eagles progress to the last 16 of the tournament with a game to spare.

Plaudits have been pouring in for the team for their effort so far, with Nigerians warming to their darling national side again.

The players morale – already quite high – was boosted even further when Amaju Pinnick, president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Nwankwo Kanu, former Eagles skipper, visited the camp Wednesday.

Gone was the minor revolt over bonuses, as the players and management mobbed the duo, amid smiles and hugs.

