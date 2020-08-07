Trending Video: Man robbed of life savings outside bank

Tragedy struck a California man after he was robbed of his entire life savings outside a bank just seconds after he withdrew the money.

The man identified as Francisco Cornejo was attacked outside a Chase Bank in Huntington Park, California, US.

In a video making the rounds on social media, a masked man is seen running off with Francisco Cornejo’s life savings of $200,000.

The video shows Francisco Cornejo trying to grab the thief as he falls to the ground. He can then be heard begging for help as the man runs off with his money.

It is understood that the money came from a recent sale of his house and was everything he had in his bank account.

Speaking on the incident, Francisco’s lawyer, Nathan Soleimani, said:

“He was parked as close as possible to the bank, knowing he was going to withdraw a large amount of cash.

“Before he was able to get to his car, he was grabbed and beaten.

“And when he was being beaten he was doing his best to try and retain the bag that he brought with him.”

The lawyer said investigators are now looking into CCTV footage from the bank to try and hunt the suspect.

He added that the FBI is also involved and a representative from Chase Bank said they were working with law enforcement to resolve the matter.

Francisco’s family, meanwhile, said they are happy he is alive.

Check out a video of the incident below…

