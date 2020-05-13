Trending Video: LASTMA Official beaten to a Pulp by Security Operatives

A yet-to-be-identified official of the Lagos State Management Authority (LASTMA) has been beaten to coma by a police officer.

In the making the round on social media, the LASTMA official could be seen lying unconscious on the ground while surrounded by some security operatives and an FRSC official who was attempting to revive him.

In the disturbing clip, the man who was cautiously filming it, presumably a colleague to the unconscious LASTMA official was threatened by a security operative who vowed to deal with him if he continued.

It is still not yet clear what was the bone of contention between the unconscious LASTMA official and the security operatives who put him in a coma.

According to reports, the security operatives are yet to be identified but the LASTMA official is currently receiving treatment at Apapa general hospital.

