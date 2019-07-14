Trending Video: ‘Is Evans a Herdsmen’ – Tinubu Reacts to Murder of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Bola Tinubu, a national of leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has lashed out at those blaming herdsmen for the death of Funke Olakurin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti.

Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the family of Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state capital, the APC chief said kidnapping is not peculiar to any ethnic group or a particular set of people.

Asked to react to the allegation that herdsmen were behind the attack, he said: “I am extremely concerned about security but I don’t want stigma. I can go through history of kidnapping and we know how it started, where it all started, there are lot of copycats, how many years ago have we faced insecurity in this country and cases of kidnapping? Is Evans a herdsman?”

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, suspected kidnap kingpin better known as Evans, was arrested by the police in 2017. He is still under trial.

