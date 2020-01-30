Trending Video: ‘I have 4 wives, 27 children and still counting’ – House Leader Doguwa boasts

A video of a Nigerian lawmaker Alhassan Ado-Doguwa boasting on the floor of the House of Representatives about how he has been faithfully obeying God’s command on multiplication and fruitfulness has gone viral on social media.

Ado-Doguwa, who represents Tudun-Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, proudly told members of the Green Chamber and guests at the inauguration of new members on Wednesday that he has four wives (all in attendance at the sitting) and 27 children.

That’s not all…as the lawmaker hinted that he’s not quitting the business of making babies anytime soon.

Doguwa said:

“Mr Speaker I will like to let you know that with me today here are my four respected wives.”

The lawmaker then instructed his four wives who were all present in the chamber to stand up for recognition.

He continued:

“These four wives you are seeing have produced 27 kids for me and I’m still counting, I’m still counting.”

Ado-Doguwa, who won a rerun election last Saturday, was returned as the Majority Leader of the House.

He is presently serving a seventh term in the National Assembly, having been there in the botched Third Republic and since 1999.

Check out the video below…