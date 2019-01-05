Trending Video: How Melaye Slumped after 8-Day Siege

The siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s residence in Abuja by the police finally came to an end after eight days Friday.

Melaye, who represents Kogi West constituency in the National Assembly, opened the door to the residence himself on Friday afternoon in the presence of police operatives and some senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The embattled lawmaker then slumped to the floor and was later assisted onto his feet by police personnel.

He was thereafter taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, the nation’s capital, for medical check as he looked in a terrible shape.

See the video shared on ChannelsTV below.