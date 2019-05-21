Trending Video: Fans Feverish as Wizkid Spanks Tiwa Savage on the Butt

Afrobeat superstars, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are commanding the headlines again after a video emerged of the duo engaging in public display of affection.

In the video footage which has now gone viral, Wizkid can be seen playfully spanking the backside of Tiwa at a location that seemed to be beach in Lagos.

Tiwa Savage had tried to ‘hit back’, but the ‘Hola at your Boy’ crooner dashed out of her reach, with a mischievous smile playing on his lips.

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid serving us best-friend goals 😍😍😍pic.twitter.com/FqJp74CbWh — Slay-Papa O. 🇳🇬🥂🎼🍿🚀❤️😂🙏🏾⭐️😁🎯👌🏾👁💡🙃 (@TweetAtAustin) May 20, 2019

Fans have questioned the relationship between the talented duo – and the controversies reached fever-pitch after Tiwa Savage played a video vixen in Wizkid’s 2018 single ‘Fever’.

Despite the steamy romantic scenes between the singers in the controversial music visuals, Tiwa had publicly insisted that they are ‘best friends to the end’.

“Your relationship does not need to make sense to anyone except you and your partner. It’s a relationship, not a community project,” Tiwa wrote.

In late 2017, Tiwa Savage also featured Wizkid in her hit single ‘Ma Lo’, where the electric connection between the pair got tongues wagging yet again.