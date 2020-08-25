Trending Video: Fani-Kayode raises hell in press conference

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, abruptly ended a press conference after being asked a question he found offensive.

On a tour of some south-south states last week, the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) descended on Eyo Charles, a journalist who asked him who bankrolled his tour to Calabar, Cross River State.

During the press conference where he showered encomiums on Ben Ayade, governor of Cross River, Eyo, a reporter with Daily Trust, had asked the ex-minister if his recent trips were being sponsored.

That apparently was the faux-pas as Fani-Kayode flew into a rage.

Describing the reporter as stupid, he said: “I am saying this on live TV. What type of stupid question is that? Bankrolling who? Do you know who you are talking to? I will not take any questions from this man,” he said.

“What type of insulting question is that? Which bankroll? To do what? Who can give me money for anything? Who do you think you are talking to? Go and report yourself to your publisher? Please don’t insult me here. I don’t want to take any questions from this man.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards.

“I have been in politics since 1990… I have been locked up many times by this government. Suffered. I have been persecuted unlike most of the politicians you follow for brown envelope. Don’t ever judge me by that standard. I spend I don’t take and I am not a poor man — I have never been and I will never be.

“Bankroll how? Don’t ever suggest that to me. I am sorry that was deeply insulting. I don’t often get annoyed in press conference. I have been doing this type of thing for so many years. Don’t you ever make that kind of suggestion to me. Bankroll who? A former minister, a lawyer? Don’t ever try that with me again o, please. You see me well, don’t ever. Try it with others, but with me, don’t! I will hit you hard and if anybody sent you to ask that question and gave you brown envelope, go and tell them that you got more than they bargained for to do it.

“Very rude. It is not the standard of gaining trust at all and I will report you to your publisher. Thank you. Somebody that has been on the road for how long, you are coming to talk about that. Very stupid.”

See a clip of the bizarre press conference below.

