Trending Video: Ex Kenyan PM, Odinga, Mocks Nigeria at Anti-Corruption Meeting

A former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, has used Nigeria as a stinging example of grand corruption by public office holders in Africa.

Addressing an audience at a summit which held in Kenya, the country’s opposition leader spoke of how an unnamed Malaysian minister hosted his Nigerian counterpart and they shared ideas on corruption.

According to him, after taking an infrastructural tour around the country, both men retired into the residence of the Malaysian.

Impressed by the splendour, the Nigerian was said to have asked his host how he managed to acquire the mansion…and the Malaysian said he got 10 percent of the amount meant for the construction of a highway as kickback.

He said when the Malaysian minister returned the visit, and was taken on a tour, all he saw were potholes and bad roads.

And when the two men were said to have retired into the Lagos mansion of the Nigerian, the Malaysian asked how his counterpart got money to build such a house and he reportedly said he got 100 percent of the amount meant for the construction of roads as kickback.

It’s unclear if Odinga used the example to make a point, seeing as corruption is one of the major vices bedevilling Nigeria, or it happened in real life.

Watch the video below: