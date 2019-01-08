Trending Video: Borno Gov Weeps During Meeting with Buhari

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Monday broke down in tears when a delegation from the state visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Gov Shettima was moved to tears because of what he described as the recent setback in the fight against insurgency in his state.

Amidst the tears, he told the President that the delegation came to present a set of observations and specific requests from a security meeting held a week ago in the state, which will require urgent presidential intervention.

The meeting has in attendance all three senators from the state, members of the House of Representatives, the APC governorship candidate and traditional rulers.

Others present at the meeting were the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno, the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, the DG of DSS and NIA and Chief of Defense Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin.

See the video shared on Channels below.

Shettima has earlier expressed confidence in the president’s ability to end the insurgency ravaging the state.

But a string of devastating recent attacks in villages and military bases seems to have severely shaken the governor.