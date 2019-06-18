Trending Video: Angry Man Smashes Cars at Nigerian High Commission in London

A Nigerian man, Jeffrey Ewohime, caused mayhem when he destroyed seven expensive cars at the Nigerian high commission in London on Monday.

Ewohime, 32, was said to have been incensed over the difficulties in obtaining his passport which had expired since 2017.

In a statement, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chief executive officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), said Ewohime got to the high commission one hour after the period for collection of passport had elapsed.

He reportedly failed to produce some documents needed for passport collection and could not be given.

In a video of the incident, George Oguntade, Nigeria’s high commissioner to the UK, was seen inspecting the vandalised cars and asking how it happened.

One of the onlookers was heard saying “One mad boy came to collect passport and they didn’t give him, so he destroyed our cars.”

Dabiri-Erewa said it was only Oguntade’s vehicle that he did not succeed in destroying because it is bullet-proof.

Check out a video of the incident below…

A Nigerian, Mr. Ewohime Apkovweta 32, went to the Nigeria Embassy in London today, for some reasons, his passport wasn't ready, he then caused thousands of pounds worth of damages to diplomatic cars! This is not what we represent.

As a people, we should be good ambassadors of 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/O7eKJ0VCoe — Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (@nidcom_gov) June 17, 2019