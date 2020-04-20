Trending video: 2 men, defending their wives, fight to death in Anambra

In extraordinary scenes, two young men have reportedly fought to the death in Anambra State, southeast Nigeria.

And what was the earth-shattering reason they killed themselves…? They were defending their wives!

According to reports on social media, trouble began when the two wives got into a quarrel and one called the other stupid, saying it is the reason her husband beats her every now and then.

The husband upon hearing this came out to defend his wife and also his person after accusations of him beating his wife were made by the other woman. The second man also stepped out to defend his wife to even the score…and the tinderbox was ignited!

Fists flew, chairs and bottles were being thrown at each other, leaving big gashes in the body until neighbours intervened and separated them – but they had already inflicted fatal injuries on each other.

Popular Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, confirms both men did not survive as they gave up the ghosts before doctors could intervene.

See a clip of the incident below.