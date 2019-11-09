Trending Story: Women Tell Oloni How They Used Juju to Get Their Men

So, Oloni, a popular female sexual empowerment champion, has gotten many women to reveal how they used juju to get men to fall in love with them.

The thread ripples with details of how some women used menstrual blood, bay leaves, rose leaves, etc, which allegedly worked some kind of magic in men.

It is worthy to note that none of these practices have been confirmed; all we have on Twitter are messages allegedly sent to Oloni by faceless people.

See the tweets below:

LADIES & LADIES only! I want you to DM about a time that you've used black magic to woo a guy you liked. — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

Did it work? Did it backfire? Did he find out? Are you waking up in the middle of the night shaking? I want to know everything, now's your chance to let us know!! What was the spell?!

ALL MESSAGES WILL BE ANONYMOUSLY SHARED BY DEFAULT. — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

The period blood. pic.twitter.com/eJJFzuqAY1 — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

Would you do this to get a man?? pic.twitter.com/ufew2h3yyA — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

Did she get played? pic.twitter.com/GsV742ygKZ — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

The ritual pic.twitter.com/IxaUNtwJed — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

This was the ritual. pic.twitter.com/J0ZmvJ18cG — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

Continuation… juj recognises juj pic.twitter.com/DpxxEWJfP1 — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 8, 2019

Humming. Read the rest on my ig story: oloni pic.twitter.com/NpYDMlrIMU — CLAP BAQ QUEEN (@Oloni) November 9, 2019

You can check out the rest of the bizarre stories here.

And here’s what folks think about this:

That Oloni’s thread is crazy!

Like! Some men are out there thinking they found a Wife Material the day they fell in love with her meal w/o knowing the meal was spiced with period blood, garnished with grilled Juju and they are the Sacrifice Material. This is the real inside life — Tife🌚 (@Tife_fabunmi) November 9, 2019

Too many criminals in Oloni’s threads. All men just wanna do is fornicate, but women are adding extra like revenge, charms, murder, feelings, etc wtf 😭😭😭 — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) November 9, 2019

If you want to map out a section of women on Twitter that have psychopathic tendencies, just keep tab on Oloni's thread. Today it is a thread of times they used charm to keep men against their will. Btw, men are still trash.Don't forget that.Circus of strong independent clowns — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 9, 2019

This Oloni thread reminds me of the time I almost opened a Joint account with my Ex. Left my house as early as 7am to Firstbank like dopemu. If not for BVN issues then we don open am finish. Now I don’t know if I was in my right senses or she mixed Period blood in my food. 😭 — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) November 9, 2019