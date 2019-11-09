Trending Story: Women Tell Oloni How They Used Juju to Get Their Men

Trending Story: Women Tell Oloni How They Used Juju to Get Their Men

So, Oloni, a popular female sexual empowerment champion, has gotten many women to reveal how they used juju to get men to fall in love with them.

The thread ripples with details of how some women used menstrual blood, bay leaves, rose leaves, etc, which allegedly worked some kind of magic in men.

It is worthy to note that none of these practices have been confirmed; all we have on Twitter are messages allegedly sent to Oloni by faceless people.

See the tweets below:

You can check out the rest of the bizarre stories here.

And here’s what folks think about this:

