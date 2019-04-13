Trending: Ali Baba Blasts South Sudan Leaders for Allowing Pope Francis Kiss Their Feet

Top Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba, has ripped the South Sudanese leaders who allowed Pope Francis to kiss their feet on Thursday.

The Pope caused a stir when he bent down to kiss the feet of the previously warring South Sudan leaders who were on a two-day spiritual retreat at the Vatican.

After making the extraordinary gesture, the Pope told them: “I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward.”

President Salva Kiir and his rival, the former rebel leader Riek Machar, clashed in 2013 leading to a civil war that left 400,000 people dead.

They however signed a peace agreement last year that brought the war to an end.

As the Pope’s gesture was met with mixed reactions across the globe, Ali Baba, in an Instagram post on Friday, wrote:

“I never can understand why someone will let another person WHO SHOULDN’T be seen bowing to them, do so and they don’t make any attempt to stop them. It just tells me a lot about the kind of person you are.

“Msheeew. Even people I am older than… as soon as they try to do it, I am meeting them half way. That’s the kind of thing Assad will do.”