Travis Scott Shuts Down Claims That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has taken to his Twitter to set records straight: he did not cheat on Kylie Jenner.

Recall that earlier this week, news of Kylie’s break up with Travis Scott surfaced and another report claimed the rapper cheated on Kylie with an Instagram model.

Now, Travis has clarified things.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott, 28, wrote on his Instagram Story.

He continued, “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

