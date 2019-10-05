Travis Scott Shuts Down Claims That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Travis Scott Shuts Down Claims That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott has taken to his Twitter to set records straight: he did not cheat on Kylie Jenner.

Recall that earlier this week, news of Kylie’s break up with Travis Scott surfaced and another report claimed the rapper cheated on Kylie with an Instagram model.

Now, Travis has clarified things.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott, 28, wrote on his Instagram Story.

He continued, “Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

See his post below:

Related Posts

Meet Torna! The New Beast From the East

October 5, 2019

Highlights from Blaqbonez’s Video Premiere at CCX Lagos

October 5, 2019

Cardi B Drags ‘Access Hollywood’: “I Hope Your F—ing Mom Catch AIDS”

October 5, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *