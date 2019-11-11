Travis Scott Brings Out Kanye West at Astroworld Festival

Complex is reporting that Travis Scott kicked off his second annual Astroworld Festival in Houston this weekend., featuring the likes of Marilyn Manson, Pharrell, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

And during Travis’ set, he brought out Kanye West, to the amazement of his fans. And from the clips below, West performed “Follow God,” his latest single off Jesus Is King, and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” from Graduation.

Check them out:

Kanye West and Travis Scott onstage #astroworldfestival pic.twitter.com/Z9hWBpXGdW — Joey Guerra (@joeyguerra) November 10, 2019