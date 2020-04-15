Transfer gist: Inter Milan target Griezmann as Barca swoop on Martinez

In the latest transfer developments, Italian giants Inter Milan have reportedly set their sights on Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona look to land Lautaro Martinez.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Inter will demand for the unsettled Frenchman as makeweight in the deal to take Martinez to the Camp Nou.

There are also reports that Barca will try to sign Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 20, from Real Sociedad should the Martinez deal fall through

On other news, Premier League champions Manchester City are set to reignite their interest in Barcelona and Portugal right-back Nelson Semedo, with the Catalans set to demand for Portuguese Joao Cancelo.

Daily Mail reports that Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 29, is part of a three-man shortlist of transfer targets in his position drawn up by Real Madrid.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea will be offered the chance to sign Barca playmaker Philippe Coutinho this summer, with Bayern Munich set to turn down the chance to turn the 27-year-old Brazil international’s loan spell with them into a permanent move.

Sergio Aguero’s former side Independiente are said to be increasing their efforts to try to bring the 31-year-old Argentine back to the club from Manchester City.